Invesco Ltd. Sells 36,580 Shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 36,580 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $166,000.

Shares of NYSE PCK opened at $8.90 on Friday. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

