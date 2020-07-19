Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,046 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Cosan in the first quarter worth $2,127,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Moon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at $3,075,000. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cosan alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CZZ. HSBC upgraded shares of Cosan to a “buy” rating and set a $20.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.34.

NYSE CZZ opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. Cosan Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.83. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cosan Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 20th were issued a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Cosan’s payout ratio is presently 8.21%.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.