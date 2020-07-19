Invesco Ltd. Has $935,000 Position in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125,870 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.73% of Workhorse Group worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,560,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Robert Harry Willison sold 19,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $325,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. purchased 36,765 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $103,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 679,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,155,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Colliers Secur. cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

WKHS opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.64. Workhorse Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

