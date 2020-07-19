Invesco Ltd. Buys 22,063 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,063 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.55% of Modine Manufacturing worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 289.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 103,484 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 457,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 146,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

MOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Sidoti cut their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.79 million, a PE ratio of -130.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.36. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.