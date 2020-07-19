Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of Collectors Universe worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 98.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 10.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 47,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert J. Moyer sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $84,864.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,490.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $159,584.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,691.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLCT stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLCT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

