Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Shares Down 15.1%

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA)’s stock price traded down 15.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.53, 1,116,759 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 252% from the average session volume of 317,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Several brokerages have commented on CPTA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Capitala Finance by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Capitala Finance by 2,335.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 23,355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

