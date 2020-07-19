Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Down 14.3%

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s share price traded down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $2.09, 681,630 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 628% from the average session volume of 93,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 327,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,756 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 90.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 37,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

