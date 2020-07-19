NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.54 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $55.84 on Thursday. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 877,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after purchasing an additional 65,348 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

