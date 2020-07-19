Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NSRGF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nestle has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NSRGF stock opened at $115.83 on Friday. Nestle has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $116.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nestle stock. Fis Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Nestle accounts for 1.1% of Fis Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

About Nestle

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

