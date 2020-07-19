Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nexi in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NEXPF opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06. Nexi has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $18.32.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A. provides payment solutions to banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company is involved in the configuration, activation, and maintenance of the hardware and software for digital payments; and offers settlement of card payments, monthly billing, payment tracking, POS management, and data analytics services, as well as help line call center services.

See Also: Capital Gains

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capitala Finance Shares Down 15.1%
Capitala Finance Shares Down 15.1%
Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 14.3%
Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 14.3%
NINTENDO LTD/ADR Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup
NINTENDO LTD/ADR Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup
Nestle Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets
Nestle Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets
Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Nexi
Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Nexi
mCloud Technologies Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners
mCloud Technologies Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report