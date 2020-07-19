Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nexi in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NEXPF opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06. Nexi has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $18.32.

Nexi S.p.A. provides payment solutions to banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company is involved in the configuration, activation, and maintenance of the hardware and software for digital payments; and offers settlement of card payments, monthly billing, payment tracking, POS management, and data analytics services, as well as help line call center services.

