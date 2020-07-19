mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

mCloud Technologies stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. mCloud Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.92.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile

mCloud Technologies Corp. provides asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics. Its mClouds AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions to three segments, including smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company's family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to its customers, all integrated into AssetCare.

