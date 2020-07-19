mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
mCloud Technologies stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. mCloud Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.92.
mCloud Technologies Company Profile
