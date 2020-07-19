HDFC Bank (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

HDFC Bank (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $12.00 on Friday.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

About HDFC Bank

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in the technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing, IT, and financial operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, smart world, and communication projects, as well as metallurgical and material handling systems.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.