HDFC Bank (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HDFC Bank (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $12.00 on Friday.

About HDFC Bank

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in the technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing, IT, and financial operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, smart world, and communication projects, as well as metallurgical and material handling systems.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capitala Finance Shares Down 15.1%
Capitala Finance Shares Down 15.1%
Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 14.3%
Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 14.3%
NINTENDO LTD/ADR Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup
NINTENDO LTD/ADR Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup
Nestle Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets
Nestle Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets
Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Nexi
Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Nexi
mCloud Technologies Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners
mCloud Technologies Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report