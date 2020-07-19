IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Cut to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IPSEN S A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised IPSEN S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. IPSEN S A/S has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $32.37.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

