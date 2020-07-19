DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.37.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

