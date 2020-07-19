Scotiabank Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to $21.25

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $20.50 to $21.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.