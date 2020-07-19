Scotiabank Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to $21.25

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $20.50 to $21.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capitala Finance Shares Down 15.1%
Capitala Finance Shares Down 15.1%
Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 14.3%
Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 14.3%
NINTENDO LTD/ADR Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup
NINTENDO LTD/ADR Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup
Nestle Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets
Nestle Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets
Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Nexi
Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Nexi
mCloud Technologies Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners
mCloud Technologies Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report