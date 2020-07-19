Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wood & Company downgraded Inter Pipeline from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Inter Pipeline to a hold rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.71.

IPPLF stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

