Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $20.50 to $21.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.