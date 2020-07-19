JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JSR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised JSR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th.

Get JSR CORP/ADR alerts:

Shares of JSCPY opened at $20.00 on Friday. JSR CORP/ADR has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.71.

JSR Corporation provides petrochemical products, and fine chemicals and other products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Elastomers Business, Plastics Business, and Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business. The Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for JSR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.