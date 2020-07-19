Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,516,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 107,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:VIV opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

