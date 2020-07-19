Morgan Stanley Purchases 12,967 Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.24% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,186 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,657,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 1,070.6% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EIS opened at $54.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $61.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52.

