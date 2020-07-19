MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,387 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,087,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 500,008 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 122,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 30,966 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIN opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

