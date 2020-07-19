Morgan Stanley Sells 879,010 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 879,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

IRT stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,063.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

