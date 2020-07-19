Morgan Stanley Sells 104,375 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth about $97,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Getty Realty by 102.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 17.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 32.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 25.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Getty Realty had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTY. TheStreet raised shares of Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

