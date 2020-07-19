Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 753,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Puxin were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Puxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Puxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Puxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Puxin by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Puxin during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEW stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $874.45 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. Puxin Limited has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business had revenue of $106.11 million during the quarter.

Puxin Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

