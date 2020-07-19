Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 753,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Puxin were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Puxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Puxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Puxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Puxin by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Puxin during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEW stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $874.45 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. Puxin Limited has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business had revenue of $106.11 million during the quarter.

Puxin Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Puxin (NYSE:NEW)

