Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Position Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900,856 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Realogy worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Realogy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Realogy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RLGY shares. Compass Point raised Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

RLGY stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $906.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). Realogy had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.