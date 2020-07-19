Morgan Stanley Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 37.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 985,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 589,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Timkensteel were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Timkensteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Timkensteel by 11.0% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Timkensteel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Timkensteel by 16.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timkensteel stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Timkensteel Corp has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $171.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.07.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

