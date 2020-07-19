Morgan Stanley Buys 16,794 Shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 227.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of argenx worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in argenx by 117.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 688,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,701,000 after buying an additional 372,436 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 623,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after acquiring an additional 104,441 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in argenx by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 576,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,575,000 after acquiring an additional 129,588 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 406,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,577,000 after acquiring an additional 131,737 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 336,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,265,000 after acquiring an additional 135,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock opened at $261.20 on Friday. argenx SE – has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $265.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.25.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE – will post -9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on argenx from $192.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on argenx from $198.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on argenx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on argenx from $180.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.56.

argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

