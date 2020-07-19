Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,997 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $288,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,016 shares in the company, valued at $13,405,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,032 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $258,144.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,221.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,589 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST opened at $84.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.