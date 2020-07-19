Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,826,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,387,000 after buying an additional 52,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,903,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $29,398,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 241,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 63,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $220,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $71,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,254 shares of company stock worth $710,883 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KALU opened at $68.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.05. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a one year low of $54.54 and a one year high of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

