Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,832 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.78% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of DRIP opened at $5.57 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01.

