Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,832 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.78% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of DRIP opened at $5.57 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA
Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA
Morgan Stanley Purchases 12,967 Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF
Morgan Stanley Purchases 12,967 Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Sells 879,010 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc
Morgan Stanley Sells 879,010 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc
Morgan Stanley Sells 104,375 Shares of Getty Realty Corp.
Morgan Stanley Sells 104,375 Shares of Getty Realty Corp.
Puxin Limited Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley
Puxin Limited Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report