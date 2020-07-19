Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Position Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.01% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PIE opened at $19.25 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

