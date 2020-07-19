Morgan Stanley Has $3.19 Million Position in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Aegion worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,788,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aegion by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 948,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 119,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aegion by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 82,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegion by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aegion by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,223 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aegion alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEGN shares. BidaskClub raised Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of AEGN stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.95 million, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.29. Aegion Corp has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.95 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Aegion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aegion Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.