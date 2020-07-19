Morgan Stanley Acquires 59,086 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,086 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of First Horizon National worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,237,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,103,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,078,000 after buying an additional 2,813,651 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the first quarter valued at $20,183,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 17.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 8.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,579,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,145 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director Wendy P. Davidson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $180,138.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. First Horizon National Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

