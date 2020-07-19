Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Ultra Clean worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 68,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 30.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 125,813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after buying an additional 89,677 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 850.8% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 311,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 279,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 105,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $942.44 million, a PE ratio of -787.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,327.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $40,508.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

