National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Position Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of National Vision worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in National Vision by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in National Vision by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 158,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Vision by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after buying an additional 81,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in National Vision by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,054,000 after buying an additional 324,977 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. National Vision had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $469.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National Vision Holdings Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

