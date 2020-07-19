Morgan Stanley Sells 58,831 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000.

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

CTLT opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Catalent Inc has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $85.57.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

