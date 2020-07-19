Morgan Stanley Acquires 8,328 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 450,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 88,683 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 196,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 132,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 58,443 shares during the period. Water Oak Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 118,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 106.5% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 96,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 50,020 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $106.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $74.96 and a 12-month high of $110.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average of $96.00.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

