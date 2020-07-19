Morgan Stanley Sells 38,406 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of MGE Energy worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MGE Energy by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MGE Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,124,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 35,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,839,000 after buying an additional 34,619 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGEE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

MGEE opened at $66.53 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.44.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $149.87 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

