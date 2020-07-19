Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 156,247 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 222,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 87,124 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 55,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 104,367 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 136,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the period.

Shares of OPP stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $17.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

