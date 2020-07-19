Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Varex Imaging worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Varex Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

VREX stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.97 million, a PE ratio of 139.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.22. Varex Imaging Corp has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.90 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

