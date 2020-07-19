Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 353,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RPC were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RPC by 8.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 62,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in RPC by 4.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in RPC by 18.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RES shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $1.90 to $2.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

NYSE:RES opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.14.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.06 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

