Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heineken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Heineken stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.79. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kru?ovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

