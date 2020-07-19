Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sells 30,000 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,683,038.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

