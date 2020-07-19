James Ralph Scapa Sells 28,810 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 28,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,094,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.25 and a beta of 1.60. Altair Engineering Inc has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.74 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,587 shares of the software’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

