Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,200,000.00 in Stock

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,843,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $199.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.55. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Verisign by 121.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,082,000 after buying an additional 1,090,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign during the fourth quarter worth about $207,854,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign during the fourth quarter worth about $125,242,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 2,081.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 595,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,762,000 after purchasing an additional 568,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 1,030.7% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 423,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,327,000 after purchasing an additional 386,343 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

