Dolca Thomas Sells 15,000 Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Stock

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) insider Dolca Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $1,201,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PRNB opened at $84.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 0.61. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $94.91.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Principia Biopharma from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim started coverage on Principia Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Principia Biopharma by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Principia Biopharma by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

