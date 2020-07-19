John P. Sauerland Sells 15,000 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE PGR opened at $87.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $87.76.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,743,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Progressive by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 118,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Progressive by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 214,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Progressive by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 411,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 47,262 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
See Also: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.