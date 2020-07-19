John P. Sauerland Sells 15,000 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE PGR opened at $87.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $87.76.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,743,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Progressive by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 118,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Progressive by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 214,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Progressive by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 411,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 47,262 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.