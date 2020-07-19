Aneel Bhusri Sells 7,584 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total value of $1,375,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aneel Bhusri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47.

WDAY opened at $182.83 on Friday. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $221.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Workday from $206.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

