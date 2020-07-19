Henry J. Maier Sells 8,750 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FDX opened at $165.98 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.93.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $221,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $7,556,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 14.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on FedEx from $153.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

