Henry J. Maier Sells 8,750 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FDX opened at $165.98 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.93.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $221,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $7,556,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 14.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on FedEx from $153.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Heineken Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays
Heineken Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays
Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sells 30,000 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc Stock
Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sells 30,000 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc Stock
James Ralph Scapa Sells 28,810 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc Stock
James Ralph Scapa Sells 28,810 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc Stock
Verisign, Inc. CEO Sells $1,200,000.00 in Stock
Verisign, Inc. CEO Sells $1,200,000.00 in Stock
Dolca Thomas Sells 15,000 Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc Stock
Dolca Thomas Sells 15,000 Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc Stock
John P. Sauerland Sells 15,000 Shares of Progressive Corp Stock
John P. Sauerland Sells 15,000 Shares of Progressive Corp Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report