G Walter Loewenbaum II Sells 50,000 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Stock

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $1,795,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

G Walter Loewenbaum II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Luminex alerts:

On Monday, July 6th, G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 26,347 shares of Luminex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $869,451.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 7,853 shares of Luminex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $258,206.64.

On Thursday, June 4th, G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 55,505 shares of Luminex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,721,765.10.

On Friday, May 22nd, G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of Luminex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $2,709,764.39.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $36.28 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on LMNX shares. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Luminex by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Luminex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Luminex by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.